iExec RLC Reaches Market Cap of $120.97 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $120.97 million and $27.42 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00007918 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

iExec RLC Profile

RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.42185803 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $22,702,170.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

