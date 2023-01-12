iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Gap Up to $7.09

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.09, but opened at $7.31. iHeartMedia shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 952 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IHRT. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

iHeartMedia Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity at iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a positive return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $988.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.71 million. Research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 14,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $102,119.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,969.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 58.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 22.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

