Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.00 billion. Illumina also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.25-1.50 EPS.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $204.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.02. Illumina has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Illumina from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.22.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,971,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $499,481. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

