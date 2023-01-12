Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90-5.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion. Illumina also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.50 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised Illumina from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a sector perform rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.22.
Shares of ILMN opened at $204.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.13.
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
