Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90-5.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion. Illumina also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised Illumina from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a sector perform rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $204.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Analysts expect that Illumina will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.