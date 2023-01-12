ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading Up 8.2%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 221,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,436,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $22.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.00.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 210.33% and a negative return on equity of 75.89%. On average, analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 26.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 11.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

