Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) were up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.68. Approximately 22,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,177,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Immunovant to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

Immunovant Trading Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

