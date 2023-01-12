ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.04

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.04 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.01 ($0.02). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 510,208 shares trading hands.
ImmuPharma Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a market cap of £6.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.03.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
Read More
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
- KB Home, Another Reason To Shed Home Building Stocks
- Is Wendy’s Stock Uptrend Set To Continue?
- Altria Group Stock, Is Time is Running Out?
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.