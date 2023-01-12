Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of IMH opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.