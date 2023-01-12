Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Shares Up 1%

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Separately, New Street Research lowered shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €10.30 ($11.08) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Europe. The company offers infrastructure hosting equipment for radio broadcasting, telecommunications, and television, and radio signal broadcasting. It also provides integrated hosting services, including cellular communication and broadcast towers; infrastructures, such as cabling, spaces for equipment, technological plant for power supply, and air-conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

