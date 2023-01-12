Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $3.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

INO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.75% and a negative net margin of 3,027.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3034.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,382,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,544,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10,382.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,156,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,448 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

