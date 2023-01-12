InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

TSE IPO opened at C$2.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$5.11. The company has a market cap of C$252.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.13.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.99 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About InPlay Oil

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of InPlay Oil in a report on Friday, October 14th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

