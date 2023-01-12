Insider Selling: ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) CAO Sells $4,408,650.00 in Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Antoine Marcos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ChampionX alerts:

On Thursday, October 27th, Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of ChampionX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50.

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHX opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $33.13.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 218.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 10,763.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the third quarter worth $53,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.