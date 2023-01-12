Insider Selling: Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Insider Sells 18,719 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) insider Anthony Gaeta sold 18,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $131,781.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXLG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 661,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,521. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $429.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 59.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $129.67 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

DXLG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXLG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 245.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the second quarter worth about $58,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Destination XL Group

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.