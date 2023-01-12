Insider Selling: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Insider Sells $37,244.04 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GitLab Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -35.32 and a beta of -0.40. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $80.84.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 229.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth about $1,634,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on GitLab from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.85.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.