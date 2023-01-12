Insider Selling: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CTO Sells $299,520.00 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) CTO John Rondoni sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $299,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Rondoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, John Rondoni sold 678 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $170,666.16.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $243.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.26 and a beta of 1.51. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $272.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSP. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

