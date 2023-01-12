Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Sells 835 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $34,786.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Elliott Boulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 299 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $16,462.94.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 871,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,042. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $217.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,153,000 after acquiring an additional 575,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 440,850 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,688,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,650,000 after acquiring an additional 135,806 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 37.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 520,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,847,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

