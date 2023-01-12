Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells 835 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,287. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $190.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 37.31% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The company had revenue of $509.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.93 million. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

