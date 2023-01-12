Insider Selling: Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Sells 63,247 Shares of Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,589,397.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Veracyte Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of VCYT stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 731,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,081. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -42.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $33.23.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $75.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Veracyte by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 65.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth $10,440,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

