Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $112.94

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.94 and last traded at $112.10, with a volume of 81743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.29.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.01.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. Analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $741,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,063 shares of company stock worth $6,471,551 over the last 90 days. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

