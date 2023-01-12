Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IBKR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

IBKR opened at $74.61 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $81.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.07.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,567,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,847,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,567,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,847,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,900 shares of company stock valued at $24,298,803 over the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.