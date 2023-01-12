Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.5% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 616,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,163 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 92,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 39,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 37,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $108.69 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $137.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.