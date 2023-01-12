International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $2,747,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 238.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 46.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $11,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Tower Stock Up 2.8 %

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,266 shares of company stock worth $7,953,637. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT stock opened at $228.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.61. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $106.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 99.05%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

