International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 4,192 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 269.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $136.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.33. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of -277.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,930 shares of company stock worth $48,677,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

