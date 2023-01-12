International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 8,608 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 199,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 484,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $266.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $57.16.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.15.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.