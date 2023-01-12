International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $178.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.46 and a 200-day moving average of $175.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $245.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

