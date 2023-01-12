International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,508 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 171,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Brightworth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,917,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SLYV stock opened at $78.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average is $75.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $86.88.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

