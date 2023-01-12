International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at 3M
In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
3M Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE MMM opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $181.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.59.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
3M Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.
3M Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3M (MMM)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.