International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3M Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.64.

NYSE MMM opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $181.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.