International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $924,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,423 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $339,273.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,079,393.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,911 shares of company stock valued at $25,981,030 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $144.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.50, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.07. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $239.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.94.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

