International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $541,000 in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,014,000 after acquiring an additional 131,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,272,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,826,000 after buying an additional 1,100,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,919,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,643,000 after purchasing an additional 391,325 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,381 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $256.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $172,110.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $172,110.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $2,895,234.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,807 shares of company stock worth $3,670,979. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

