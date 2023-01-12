International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

GFS opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.15.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

