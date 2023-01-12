International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Position Raised by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,365 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for about 1.7% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $12,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFF opened at $115.29 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $148.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.09%.

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

