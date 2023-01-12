International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.29. 1,971,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,031. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.05. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $148.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,925,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,911,000 after purchasing an additional 86,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,937,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

