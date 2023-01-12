Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Trading Down 1.9%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 5,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 2,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Interra Copper Stock Down 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.

About Interra Copper

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres and located in Quesnel Terrane.

