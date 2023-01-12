inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of inTEST in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

inTEST Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE INTT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. 135,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,971. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. inTEST has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $135.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST ( NYSE:INTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. inTEST had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

