inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of inTEST in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
inTEST Stock Up 4.1 %
NYSE INTT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. 135,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,971. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. inTEST has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $135.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.91.
inTEST Company Profile
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on inTEST (INTT)
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
- 2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
- Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.