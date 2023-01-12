Invesco Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Invesco Bond Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

VBF opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco Bond Fund

Institutional Trading of Invesco Bond Fund

In other Invesco Bond Fund news, Portfolio Manager Todd Schomberg purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,280.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 22,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.