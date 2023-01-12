Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) is Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF comprises about 5.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.26% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $22,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 747.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ traded up $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,090. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.95 and its 200 day moving average is $161.19. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $144.81 and a 12 month high of $191.18.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.