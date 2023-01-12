Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

VMO opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.