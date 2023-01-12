Invesco Senior Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

VVR stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $4.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,844,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,106,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 515,620 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 470,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 260,376 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

