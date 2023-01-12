Invesco Senior Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance
VVR stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $4.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
