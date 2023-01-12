Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Trading 1.3% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.50 and last traded at $47.50. 48,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 153,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.89.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 58.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 101.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 584,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,089,000 after purchasing an additional 294,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

