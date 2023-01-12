Investment House LLC Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 57,929 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $95.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

