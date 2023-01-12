Investment House LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Investment House LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,317 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Linde by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,346 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,512 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after purchasing an additional 703,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC reduced their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.56.

Insider Activity

Linde Stock Performance

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $329.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $347.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.32.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

