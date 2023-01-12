Investment House LLC Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Investment House LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.7% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,482 shares of company stock valued at $24,108,459. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $245.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

