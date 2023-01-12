Investment House LLC Purchases 150 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,275 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after buying an additional 154,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,512,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $867,121,000 after purchasing an additional 66,805 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD opened at $268.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $196.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

