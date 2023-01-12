Investment House LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.80.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $160.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $398.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,787 shares of company stock worth $29,433,497. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

