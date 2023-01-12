Investment House LLC Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Investment House LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after acquiring an additional 165,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,938,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $554,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.68.

ORCL opened at $88.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day moving average is $75.12. The company has a market cap of $238.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $89.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

