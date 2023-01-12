Investment House LLC Sells 20,407 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Investment House LLC reduced its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,407 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $10,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

TTWO stock opened at $105.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.25 and a 200 day moving average of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -956.91, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $178.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

