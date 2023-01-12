Investment House LLC Takes $2.68 Million Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPXL. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 119.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10,588.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 185.0% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Up 3.8 %
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock opened at $68.38 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.63.
About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
