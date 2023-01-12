Investment (LON:INV) Trading Up 1.4%

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Rating) was up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 286 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.41). Approximately 5,550 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276 ($3.36).

Investment Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £13.65 million and a PE ratio of 1,059.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 270.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 279.65.

About Investment

(Get Rating)

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Miton Asset Management Limited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.