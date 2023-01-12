Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on INVH. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $31.15 on Monday. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,005,000 after purchasing an additional 59,093 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 519,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 158,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

