IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Stake Decreased by OUP Management Co. LLC

OUP Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,177,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. IonQ comprises 9.3% of OUP Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. OUP Management Co. LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IonQ by 35.6% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 10.0% in the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 163.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 61.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $32,356.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,315.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,082 shares of company stock valued at $88,963. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Trading Up 1.0 %

IonQ stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,158.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

